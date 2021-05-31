BBC News

In pictures: People enjoy a sunny bank holiday weekend in NI

image captionGreen therapy at Ballywalter Park in County Down on Bank Holiday Monday
image captionCrowds gather at Helen’s Bay beach where police issued warnings about parking and handed out parking tickets
image captionPretty Portaferry harbour in the sun on Monday
image captionA sunny scene at Belfast City Hall on Sunday
image captionPaddle boarding on the River Roe, Binevenagh, on Sunday
image captionBlue skies as far as the eye can see in Donaghadee
image captionMaking a splash in the Irish sea in County Down on Monday
image captionBeachgoers at Helen’s Bay
image captionShare Discovery Village in County Fermanagh on Monday morning
image captionSilent Valley Reservoir in the sun
image captionThe coolest dude on Portstewart promenade in County Londonderry