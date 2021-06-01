Alliance's Kate Nicholl to be installed as Belfast lord mayor
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
The mother of Belfast's next lord mayor, Kate Nicholl, says her daughter's upbringing in Africa will give her a broader outlook on the role.
Ms Nicholl, 33, is the first person in recent times who was not born in the UK or Ireland to become lord mayor.
She is an Alliance Party councillor and will succeed the DUP's Frank McCoubrey as the first citizen of Belfast at an installation ceremony on Tuesday.
The DUP councillor Tom Haire is set to become the new deputy lord mayor.
Mr Haire is a prominent member of the Orange Order.
Ms Nicholl was born in Zimbabwe but left with her mother when violence broke out in the country in 2000 and arrived in Belfast at the age of 12.
Her 72-year-old mother, Helen, who was born in South Africa, will be at City Hall for the ceremony.
She believes that Belfast being represented by someone who was not born in the city should be seen as a positive not a negative.
"I think it is such a hopeful sign," she said.
"Kate has slightly an outsider's eye but, like me, she loves the place and feels it is her home because she has been so welcomed."
So what can we expect from the new lord mayor?
Her mum smiles and says: "She's got a couple of wonderful qualities that her mother certainly doesn't have - she is very tactful, she is very diplomatic."
She added: "In my family we were always interested in politics. My parents were political. They were anti-apartheid activists (in South Africa).
"There has been quite a lot of politics in my daughter's life whether she wanted it or not."
Ms Nicholl will become the sixth member of the Alliance Party to become lord mayor of Belfast.
While her mother grew up in Cape Town in South Africa, her father is from Northern Ireland.
The couple lived in County Down after they got married in the 1970s but moved to Zimbabwe in 1982.
Among the previous lord mayors of Belfast who were born outside of the UK and Ireland was Sir Otto Jaffe, who held the office in 1899. He was born in Hamburg, Germany.
Viscount Pirrie, who was born in Quebec, Canada, became mayor in 1896. At the time he was also chairman of shipbuilders Harland and Wolff.