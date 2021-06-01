DUP: Edwin Poots hosts meeting ahead of ministerial reshuffle
Democratic Unionist Party leader Edwin Poots will meet the party's assembly members as he prepares to announce changes to his ministerial team.
However, it is not yet clear if the new line up will be confirmed on Tuesday.
The meeting will take place in-person, as opposed to virtually, in a room at Stormont.
Former DUP leader Arlene Foster says she plans to resign as first minister as soon her replacement is announced by Mr Poots.
Her resignation will trigger a seven day count down for the roles of first and deputy first ministers to be filled.
Lagan Valley MLA (Member of the Legislative Assembly) Paul Givan remains the favourite to take up the first minister post.
Last Thursday, Mr Poots denied the DUP was divided after tensions flared at a meeting to ratify his leadership.
The party endorsed an earlier vote by MLAs and MPs to make Mr Poots leader, but it came amid anger from some quarters about how Mrs Foster was ousted as leader last month.
Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson - who ran against Mr Poots for the leadership - Lord Dodds, Economy Minister Diane Dodds and East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson did not wait to hear Mr Poots' victory speech.
Mrs Foster has said her departure was "even by DUP standards, pretty brutal".