Police say woman's death could be linked to Dundonald crash
- Published
Police believe there could be a definite link between the death of a woman at a house and a car crash in Dundonald.
Officers said they found a crashed and abandoned BMW on Comber Road at about 04:30 BST on Tuesday.
A 27-year-old woman later died after the ambulance service was called to a house in Ardmore Avenue, Ballybeen.
Seven people have been arrested on suspicion of motoring offences.
The four men and three women remain in custody.
Det Insp Snoddy said the black BMW was discovered on the Comber Road, close to its junction with the Hillhead Road.
"The occupants of the car were reported to have left the scene in a Suzuki car," he said.
"A short time later police received a report from the NIAS (Northern Ireland Ambulance Service) that they had been called to an address in Ardmore Avenue in Dundonald where a female, believed to have been involved in the collision, was located.
"NIAS staff attended and treated the female. Sadly, she was subsequently pronounced deceased."
A Suzuki car was discovered a short distance from the property, he said.
He added police were examining a further potential connection to reports of damage at a property in Lisbane Drive in Newtownards earlier that morning.
The officer appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash involving the black BMW, or has information about a grey Suzuki Swift in the area, to contact police.
The Comber Road remains closed between the Hillhead Road and Millmount Road while police examine the scene of the crash.
Det Insp Snoddy said a post-mortem examination to determine the woman's cause of death would be carried out in due course.