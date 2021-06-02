Land and Property Services apologises for wrongly-issued rates bills
By Richard Morgan
BBC News NI Business Reporter
- Published
Land and Property Services (LPS) has apologised after 4,000 businesses were wrongly issued rates bills in spite of an exemption.
The firms had been granted a rates holiday to ease the financial pressures caused by Covid-19 restrictions.
In March, Finance Minister Conor Murphy said the measure would help 29,000 businesses at a cost of £230m.
Rates are the property taxes paid by businesses and are a significant expense in retail and hospitality.
The businesses that are eligible for the exemption include airports, childcare, hospitality, manufacturing and retail, excluding larger food stores and off-licences.
A spokesperson for the Department of Finance told BBC News NI a total of 592,000 bills were issued this week for the 2021-22 year.
"Approximately 4,000 of these (0.68%) were issued to businesses without having the 2021-22 rate holiday applied.
"Land and Property Services is in the process of contacting those affected to advise them that no payment will be collected and a revised bill will be issued.
"Land and Property Services apologise for any inconvenience caused."