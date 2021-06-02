BBC News

Land and Property Services apologises for wrongly-issued rates bills

By Richard Morgan
BBC News NI Business Reporter

Published
Land and Property Services (LPS) has apologised after 4,000 businesses were wrongly issued rates bills in spite of an exemption.

The firms had been granted a rates holiday to ease the financial pressures caused by Covid-19 restrictions.

In March, Finance Minister Conor Murphy said the measure would help 29,000 businesses at a cost of £230m.

Rates are the property taxes paid by businesses and are a significant expense in retail and hospitality.

The businesses that are eligible for the exemption include airports, childcare, hospitality, manufacturing and retail, excluding larger food stores and off-licences.

A spokesperson for the Department of Finance told BBC News NI a total of 592,000 bills were issued this week for the 2021-22 year.

"Approximately 4,000 of these (0.68%) were issued to businesses without having the 2021-22 rate holiday applied.

"Land and Property Services is in the process of contacting those affected to advise them that no payment will be collected and a revised bill will be issued.

"Land and Property Services apologise for any inconvenience caused."

