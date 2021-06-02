Former PUP councillor Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston joins UUP
Former Progressive Unionist Party (PUP) councillor Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston has joined the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP).
She will represent the party in North Belfast.
New UUP leader Doug Beattie said he was committed to reaching out to the loyalist community and bringing more women into the party.
He said it "shows that we are building a team who want to build a union of people and who share a vision for a modern, accepting Northern Ireland".
Mrs Corr-Johnston said she identified as a loyalist and believed unionism "is an ideology that can be shared by people from many identities".
She said the North Belfast constituency "needs change".
"The area continues to rank amongst the worst levels of social deprivation, high levels of our young people are leaving school without employment skills, we need more and better quality social homes and a chilling number of our people are being lost to suicide," she said.
"I believe that with the UUP I can make a real and lasting difference to North Belfast."