Lisa Dorrian: Search for body at Ballyhalbert Clay Pits ends
Police investigating the disappearance of Lisa Dorrian have ended their latest search for her body.
Ms Dorrian was 25 when she disappeared after attending a party at a caravan park in Ballyhalbert, a seaside village in County Down, in 2005.
It is presumed that Ms Dorrian, who was from Bangor, County Down, was murdered.
Last month a new search for her body began at the Clay Pits area of Ballyhalbert.
The search was widened to cover a former World War Two airfield near the caravan park where Ms Dorrian was last seen alive.
Police have said no evidence relating to Ms Dorrian's disappearance was found after "several weeks of meticulous search activity".
"Lisa's family have been informed and whilst they recognise and appreciate the work we have conducted they are nevertheless devastated once more," said Det Supt Justin Murphy.
"For 16 years, whoever disposed of Lisa's body has denied her family a fundamental right - to bury Lisa with dignity and respect.
"Knowing where Lisa is, will have been a heavy burden for individuals to carry for the past 16 years - not knowing where Lisa is has tortured her family and caused untold distress.
"All of that burden and pain can be resolved quickly but I need those who have that crucial information to get it to me."
Mr Murphy praised the community and businesses in Ballyhalbert and the National Trust, which manages the land where the search was taking place, "for their unwavering support".
"We will keep working with the community in our quest to find Lisa and bring justice for her family," he said.
"Whilst this phase of search activity has not taken us forward, I have restated our commitment to finding Lisa to her family.
"We are steadfast in our collective determination and we have already begun the process of developing our next steps."