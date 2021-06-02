Covid-19: Department of Health records 84 new cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
There have been no further Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours, so the total number of deaths remains at 2,153.
The latest figures show that 84 more people have tested positive for coronavirus.
It means that a total of 122,815 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis since the pandemic began.
There are 17 people being treated for the virus in hospital, two are in intensive care units.
Vaccines
A total of 1,737,125 vaccines have been delivered so far in Northern Ireland.
No further Covid-19-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday, with the country's death toll remaining at 4,941.
The Irish Department of Health said 407 new cases of Covid-19 had been recorded.
The department also said there were 93 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals around the country.
Thirty-four of those in hospital are being treated in ICUs.
According to a World Health Organisation (WHO) dashboard, there have been 261,535 confirmed cases in the Republic.
Vaccines
Irish vaccine statistics have been disrupted due to the cyber attack on the IT system used by the Republic of Ireland's health service.
But as of 23 May, the WHO says that a total of 2,349,207 vaccines doses were administered in the Republic.
