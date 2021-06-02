Justice Minister welcomes seizure of 15 million cigarettes
The seizure of 15 million cigarettes and four tonnes of tobacco en route to Northern Ireland has been welcomed by Justice Minister Naomi Long.
Officers from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) intercepted the smuggling attempts in two separate operations.
The goods are believed to be worth an estimated £7.24m in lost duty and taxes.
Welcoming the seizures, Ms Long said revenue and VAT evasion were not victimless crimes.
It is understood the tobacco was seized in April and the cigarettes were seized in May.
In the first operation, the suspected illicit tobacco was being transported from Rotterdam to Belfast.
The goods were loaded in a container marked "Euro Bins Polyester" and were destined for an address in County Down.
In the second operation, 15.12 million cigarettes were detected at Belfast Docks after two containers, appearing to be wooden furniture, arrived from Vietnam via Rotterdam, destined for an address in Belfast.
Both seizures were referred to HMRC for further investigation.
Ms Long said: "This is the money we use to pay for our health service, education and infrastructure being stolen to fund all manner of illegal activity."
She urged people "not to purchase such goods and play a part in disrupting organised criminality by reporting any suspicious activity to the PSNI".
"We all need to work together to prevent criminals profiting from their illegal activities, and to bring to justice those who continue to wreak havoc across our communities."