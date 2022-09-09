In pictures: The Queen on the island of Ireland

Queen Elizabeth II's historic handshake with former IRA leader Martin McGuinness in Belfast on 27 June 2012Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II's historic handshake with former IRA leader Martin McGuinness in Belfast on 27 June 2012
1px transparent line
Getty Images
The Queen inspects a line of Irish Guards at Stormont, Northern Ireland, in 1953
Getty Images
During her 2011 visit to Ireland, the Queen made an emotionally charged trip to Croke Park in Dublin, where 14 people were killed by British forces during a Gaelic football match 91 years earlier
Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II arrives for a state banquet in Dublin Castle with the then Irish president Mary McAleese in May 2011 in Dublin, Ireland
Reuters
A moment of reflection during her visit to Ireland in May 2011, as the Queen laid a wreath in the garden dedicated to those who fought for Irish independence
Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II makes a speech watched by the then taoiseach Enda Kenny in St Patrick's Hall at Dublin Castle in May 2011. The Queen extended her "deep sympathy" to all those who suffered in the turbulent history of Britain and Ireland
PA Media
The Queen presented colours to four battalions of the Ulster Defence Regiment in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, during a visit in 1991
The Queen receives flowers from Eimear Doherty, five, at Altnagelvin Hospital, Londonderry, in May 2009
Getty Images
Her Majesty chats to disabled soldiers of the Royal Irish Regiment and their families in October 2006 in Belfast
Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II greets the crowd in Ballinamallard, County Fermanagh, during the first full day of her Golden Jubilee tour of Northern Ireland in 2002
Pacemaker
The Queen's trip to the Giant's Causeway in 2016 was her first to the well-known tourist attraction - and it turned out to be her last visit to Northern Ireland

More on this story

Related Topics