Nathan Carter apologises for Covid breaches at Lisbellaw party
Country music singer Nathan Carter has apologised after police attended a party at his house in County Fermanagh over Covid-19 breaches.
It happened in the Lisbellaw area on Friday night.
The BBC Radio Ulster presenter said one person - the organiser - had paid a fine issued by police for breaking NI's Covid-19 legislation.
Mr Carter said that the barbecue was organised by family who were visiting from his hometown of Liverpool.
"They believed that this gathering was within the current Covid-19 restrictions in the north, however it transpires that it was not," Mr Carter said, in a statement.
The gathering was first reported in The Irish News.
Under current guidance, a maximum of six people from two households can meet inside a private property. Children under 12 do not count towards the total.
Fifteen people from three households can meet in a private garden.
"Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I fully apologise," added Mr Carter.