Nathan Carter apologises for Covid breaches at Lisbellaw party

image captionLiverpool-born Nathan Carter lives in County Fermanagh

Country music singer Nathan Carter has apologised after police attended a party at his house in County Fermanagh over Covid-19 breaches.

It happened in the Lisbellaw area on Friday night.

The BBC Radio Ulster presenter said one person - the organiser - had paid a fine issued by police for breaking NI's Covid-19 legislation.

Mr Carter said that the barbecue was organised by family who were visiting from his hometown of Liverpool.

"They believed that this gathering was within the current Covid-19 restrictions in the north, however it transpires that it was not," Mr Carter said, in a statement.

The gathering was first reported in The Irish News.

Under current guidance, a maximum of six people from two households can meet inside a private property. Children under 12 do not count towards the total.

Fifteen people from three households can meet in a private garden.

"Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I fully apologise," added Mr Carter.

