Robin Swann: Party politics 'could be death knell for health service'
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
Published
Party political point-scoring could be the "death knell" for Northern Ireland's health service, the health minister has said.
The warning comes as the public are warned to use emergency services "appropriately".
Robin Swann's strongly worded message was made during a speech to Ulster Unionist assembly members.
He also warned that fixing the health service will require "unprecedented collective action from the executive".
While Mr Swann has spoken about a broken health service in his capacity as health minister, this is the first time he has warned party colleagues about the whole system being in "big trouble".
"I'll tell you what we don't need: we don't need more party political division about health," he said.
"We don't need more cheap shots or point-scoring.
"And I'll actually go further, party political point-scoring could be the death knell for our health service here in Northern Ireland."
Mr Swann's observations are not new, but they are timely.
As he delivered his speech, the South Eastern Health Trust tweeted that while staff were working "extremely hard to ensure patients were being treated as quickly as possible", it said if "your condition isn't urgent, please consider other treatment options".
Our staff are working extremely hard to ensure patients are treated as quickly as possible.
The Health and Social Care Board also advised the public on Tuesday night to use alternative treatment options as all emergency departments (EDs) "are experiencing pressure".
It is worrying to see winter pressure warnings being made at the start of summer.
So what is causing the problem?
There are many reasons including the limitations that Covid-19 has placed on an already-stretched system, including social distancing in waiting areas and in hospital wards, and checking patients for Covid-19 when they are brought into a hospital area.
Also the fact that many admissions are elderly and frail, meaning they might take longer to triage.
Fewer hospital beds in the system and delays in discharging people out into the community are all factors that are exacerbating the problem.
There is also the post-bank holiday factor where some people have put off going to hospital despite actually ending up in an emergency facility.
Sources have told BBC News NI that in one ED they are treating a lot of older people who are dehydrated and confused because of sunstroke.
Another source said that while there are many acute cases that need to be admitted to hospital, there are others who are turning up and not looking to their GP first.
They said that there is a challenge locating hospital beds at present due to the "sheer volume of numbers" coming through the doors who have put off seeking care due to Covid-19.
While all those reasons are relevant, the basic problem is that the health and social care system is fragile with little room for flexibility - a situation only made a lot worse by the pandemic.
In recent weeks, emergency doctors and those working in general practice have spelt out the increasing pressure they are working under.
It seems now that Covid-19 news has calmed down, they are keen to make their concerns heard - again.
Each are reporting unprecedented numbers coming through their doors and being unable to cope.
It does sound like a cry for help.
'Too convenient to play those games'
Meanwhile politicians are faced with fixing the crisis.
In his speech to party colleagues, the health minister said it was "too easy to angrily condemn any proposed changes to local services" or to "sprout conspiracy theories about secret plans to close or to run down smaller hospitals", which he said were untrue.
Mr Swann warned that it is all "too convenient to play those games", especially with an election coming up.
"It's the last thing we actually need right now because it's a luxury that we simply can't afford."