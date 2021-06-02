Lu Na McKinney: Murder trial hears marriage was over
- Published
A woman who was allegedly murdered on a boating holiday had filed papers to separate from her husband in the months before her death, a court has heard.
The body of 35-year-old Lu Na McKinney was found in Lough Erne, County Fermanagh, in April 2017.
Her husband Stephen McKinney, 44, from Castletown Square, Fintona, is on trial for her murder but denies the charge.
On Wednesday, the jury in the trial heard from a solicitor who provided divorce advice to Mrs McKinney.
The Donegal-based solicitor, who met with Mrs McKinney at a centre specialising in separation and custody, said she had noted at the time "the marriage is over for Lu Na" and also that Mrs McKinney was "very unhappy".
Mrs McKinney made an application for legal separation in September 2016 and had a further consultation in November, the court heard.
The solicitor said Mrs McKinney provided a typed letter, which along with her file was requisitioned by a court order during the investigation into her death.
Mrs McKinney told the solicitor she worked part-time at a friend's takeaway, and her husband received about €300 (£258) a week in Jobseekers Allowance.
She said she would pay him £80 to look after the children while she was at work.
The solicitor told the trial Mrs McKinney claimed her husband "drank quite a lot and gambled online".
He had allegedly "tried to hurt and humiliate her" and referred to her as being "like a vegetable."
Mr McKinney, 44, maintains his wife drowned in a tragic accident.
He told police she had fallen into the water after going to check the mooring ropes.
The couple, who lived in Convoy, County Donegal, had hired a cruiser with their two children for a three-night Easter break on Lough Erne, where Mrs McKinney died.
The trial at Dungannon Crown Court continues.