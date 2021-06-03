Covid-19: Four nation recovery summit to take place
- Published
Ministers from the four devolved administrations will take part in a Boris Johnson-chaired virtual meeting later on how to emerge from the Covid pandemic.
UK ministers and the first ministers from Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales will be among those taking part.
Downing Street said it was an opportunity to share information and ideas on the way ahead.
The four-nation summit had been due last week but was postponed.
It followed a row between the Scottish, Welsh and UK governments, with Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford writing to Mr Johnson asking for more clarity around the agenda, saying the discussion must be "meaningful".
Ms Sturgeon and Mr Drakeford penned a joint letter to Mr Johnson - copied to NI First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill - criticising his office for sending a "very rough agenda".
Mr Johnson called the summit in the wake of the election results in Great Britain earlier this month, which saw Ms Sturgeon's Scottish National Party (SNP) returned to government in Scotland and Mr Drakeford's Labour triumph in Wales.
Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said he was delighted that the devolved leaders "all responded positively to the prime minister's invitation".
"Throughout the pandemic, we have worked together to stop the spread of the virus and to roll out lifesaving vaccines.
"Our joint success has shown the world what we can achieve as a United Kingdom," he said.
"We must take the same approach to the difficult challenge of rebuilding our economy and public services from the damaging impact of Covid-19.
"It will not be a quick or easy job, but we will all do better if we face the challenge together."
There is a practical side to this meeting and, as ever, a political one.
Officials in Downing Street say the prime minister wants to hear how the different parts of the UK are emerging from lockdown.
There will be a discussion on how ideas can be shared and how links created during the pandemic can be maintained.
But Number 10 will also want to reinforce the message that being part of the UK has helped in the fight against Covid.
The meeting is expected to hear that the success of the vaccine rollout was down to the buying power of the UK government and supplies being sourced through London.
The work of members of the British armed forces who helped in the rollout of the vaccine will also be highlighted.
The virtual meeting with political representatives from across the UK will also examine how the pandemic has placed extra burdens on the health service and disrupted the education of millions of pupils and students.
On Tuesday, the UK announced zero Covid deaths for the first time since the pandemic began, with a government adviser saying the latest coronavirus data looks encouraging.
The timetable for relaxing Covid measures varies across the UK.
In Northern Ireland, ministers have been gradually introducing major relaxations of the Covid restrictions, with indoor hospitality, tourist accommodation and non-essential retail all allowed to reopen with mitigations in place. The next review is due on 10 June.
There is currently a debate going on in England as to whether restrictions should be ended on 21 June.
In Wales, the health minister has said the easing of restrictions - due to be reviewed on Thursday - could be affected by a "very serious" cluster of the Delta variant in Conwy county.
It comes a day after the relaxing of measures in Scotland was paused for millions of people in areas where cases have been rising.
The meeting is scheduled to take place in the early afternoon and will also be attended by Mr Gove, the chancellor and the secretaries of state for Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.