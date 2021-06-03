Ballycastle: Motorcyclist dies after two-vehicle crash
A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Ballycastle on Wednesday.
The two-vehicle collision happened on the Cushendall Road, with police receiving a report of the incident just before 15:00 BST.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene after his Kawasaki motorbike collided with a Jeep Cherokee.
Police are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time or who may have dashcam footage to come forward.
The Cushendall Road has reopened after being closed for a time.