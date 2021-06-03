DUP wants same policing as Bobby Storey funeral at Orange marches
By Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
- Published
The DUP is asking for the same "low-level policing" of the summer marching season as it claims was in evidence at the funeral of republican Bobby Storey.
One of its assembly members, Tom Buchanan, told a Policing Board meeting the move would "help build confidence within loyalist communities".
It is not yet clear what health restrictions will apply in July.
PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne revealed he has had talks with the Orange Order.
He said he expects between 70 and 100 parades to take place.
The order has announced while Twelfth parades will go ahead, they would abide by whatever restrictions apply.
Smaller and more localised marches are envisaged.
In reply to Mr Buchanan, Mr Byrne said it "would not be wise yet to set a blanket tone for policing style" during July.
'Dangerous' to compare different events
He said he had discussed "facilitating parades" with the order.
Mr Byrne added: "We have got to make sure that we do not drift into any tensions around interface areas."
He said it is "always dangerous" to compare two different types of events.
His funeral attracted 2,000 mourners - including deputy first minister, Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill - at a time when coronavirus restrictions were in place.