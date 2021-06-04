Covid-19 vaccine: Increase in number seeking to change date of second jab
By Louise Cullen
BBC News NI
- Published
The number of people seeking to change their second Covid-19 vaccination appointments has increased significantly.
The Department of Health (DH) said more than a thousand requests have been made in recent days.
Second appointments are usually generated automatically when a person books their first.
This is so that the system can manage staffing, vaccine supply and available appointment slots.
The number of people seeking to rearrange their appointment has increased at the same time as restrictions have started to ease.
The woman in charge of the programme is appealing to people to keep their allocated appointment.
'Maximise protection'
"Any large scale changes could potentially jeopardise the overall roll-out of the programme," said Patricia Donnelly.
"I fully understand that we are all anxious to enjoy a more normal life including an opportunity to enjoy some of the things which have been denied us during the last 18 months.
"However, this programme is a massive and highly complex logistical undertaking requiring intense planning. The ongoing cooperation of everyone to come forward for their second dose on their appointed date is crucial."
Second doses are required to maximise protection against the virus.
Where rescheduling is unavoidable, the DH said it would take time, as the staff involved are already running the vaccination centres and organising the vaccination programme.