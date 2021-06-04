Edwin Poots defends DUP strategy after Peter Robinson criticism
Edwin Poots has defended his strategy as the Democratic Unionist Party's (DUP) new leader after criticism by one of his predecessors, Peter Robinson.
Writing in the News Letter, the ex-leader and former first minister said decisions being made by those advising Mr Poots "can only damage his prospects of moving the party forward".
Mr Poots rejected that comment, saying Mr Robinson was "out of the loop".
"What was good for Peter doesn't seem to be good for anybody else," he said.
Insisting his leadership would differ from that of Arlene Foster, who he has replaced at the helm of the party, Mr Poots said: "What you're going to see is incremental change.
"Step by step we will ensure that the fortunes of the party are better and the fortunes of unionism per se are better," he told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme.
Speaking on the BBC's the Nolan Show, senior DUP MLA Paul Givan, an ally of Edwin Poots, said: "I don't see the value in this kind of compare and contrast [between Edwin and Arlene], trying to identify if there is a difference to try and justify why Edwin is now the leader."
Mr Givan is one of the favourites to be appointed first minister, with Mr Poots having said he will not take on the role.
'Savage slaying'
Last week, the DUP endorsed an earlier vote by assembly members and MPs to make Mr Poots leader.
But it came amid anger from some quarters about how Mrs Foster was ousted last month.
In his News Letter column, Mr Robinson contrasted how Ian Paisley was removed "sensitively" with the "needlessly nasty" nature of Mrs Foster's toppling and urged Mr Poots to accept that had been a mistake.
"Politics is a rough trade and of course it must hurt if a political career is ended before the participant's preferred time," wrote Mr Robinson.
"But the savage slaying of a leader in the public eye was totally unnecessary and vindictive."
He wrote that it was "counterproductive" and had "caused serious damage to the party and equally inflicted self-harm upon her successor".
"One has to wonder what kind of strategy those advising Edwin are following when they took - and continue to take - decisions which can only damage his prospects of moving the party forward," he added.
But Mr Poots responded by saying: "The problem that Peter has is that he's out of the loop and therefore doesn't know exactly what was going on or what happened.
"The only thing different in how things were done when Peter became leader and when I became leader is that, actually, the people who made things public were people who were not in the Poots camp."
'Frank and useful'
On Thursday Mr Poots said he would lead DUP ministers at this month's North South Ministerial Council (NSMC) meeting in Dublin.
He had denied boycotting some meetings in protest against the post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland, known as the Northern Ireland Procotol.
The protocol is the part of the Brexit deal that effectively creates a trade border in Irish Sea, meaning checks apply to goods travelling from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.
After his first meeting as DUP leader with Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin, he said they had "positive, frank and useful" talks, mostly about the protocol.
Mr Martin said they had shared an "open exchange of views".