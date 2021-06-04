Covid-19: No further coronavirus-linked deaths recorded in NI
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
No deaths linked to coronavirus have been recorded in Northern Ireland on Friday.
The total number of cronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic remains 2,154.
Another 73 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
That means a total of 122,968 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis since the pandemic began.
There are 19 people being treated for the virus in hospital, one in intensive care.
Last updated 4 June at 14:15 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 1,771,123 vaccines have been administered so far in Northern Ireland.
Of those, 1,078,917 were first doses, and 692,206 were second doses.
Last updated 4 June at 14:15 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No further Covid-19-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Thursday, with the country's death toll remaining at 4,941.
The Irish Department of Health said 465 new cases of Covid-19 had been recorded.
The department also said there were 84 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals around the country.
Thirty of those in hospital are being treated in ICUs.
According to a World Health Organisation (WHO) dashboard, there have been 262,337 confirmed cases in the Republic.
Last updated 3 June at 17:27 BST
Source: Department of Health Ireland/World Health Organisation
Vaccines
Irish vaccine statistics have been disrupted due to the cyber attack on the IT system used by the Republic of Ireland's health service.
But as of 23 May, the WHO says that a total of 2,349,207 vaccines doses were administered in the Republic.
Last updated 2 June at 14:45 BST