Belfast Port: Four stowaways found aboard ship
- Published
Four stowaways have been found on a ship bound for Belfast, the Home Office has confirmed.
Border Force was called to Belfast Port on Friday morning at 08:30 BST, after being alerted by the ship's crew.
It is believed the four men, who told officials they are from Libya, entered the ship at Antwerp in Belgium.
One of them was found to have sustained minor injuries and all four were taken to hospital to be assessed.
They were also tested for Covid-19.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it was called to the scene shortly after 10:00.
The Home Office said they would be dealt with according to immigration rules.
A Home Office spokeswoman said: "Our new plan for immigration will fix the broken asylum system, welcoming people through safe and legal routes, while preventing abuse of the system and the criminality associated with it."