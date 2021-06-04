Budget Energy increase prices by almost 15% for NI consumers
- Published
Budget Energy has announced a price hike of almost 15% for its electricity customers in Northern Ireland.
It will add £90 a year on top of an average household bill.
The company said the 14.9% rise was caused by "significant and continuing increases in wholesale energy".
The Consumer Council said it was "unwelcome news" and the second time Budget Energy had increased its prices in four months.
The price change will come into effect from 2 July.
Last month, Power NI announced an increase of 6.9% for domestic customers from 1 July.
Budget Energy said higher than usual wholesale electricity prices were likely to continue, and that factors driving up costs were "outside Budget Energy's control".
General manager Paul Kenny said: "It is unfortunate that we have to make further increases in our prices this year, however they are necessary due to the same rising wholesale costs that have affected all suppliers in Northern Ireland."
The Consumer Council said it understood there would be no exit fee for Budget Energy customers who left before 2 July.
Raymond Gormley, the council's interim head of energy policy, said: "This increase will adversely impact consumers who are already experiencing financial pressures on their household budgets.
"The Consumer Council would encourage all consumers to shop around to ensure they are on the best energy deal."