Covid-19: Kilkeel testing appeal over probable Indian variant cases
- Published
Some people in Kilkeel are being asked to volunteer for Covid-19 testing after a small number of probable cases of the so-called Indian variant were found in the County Down town.
The Public Health Agency (PHA) said early results "are suggestive of the variant" but it was not confirmed.
The PHA said it will be contacting homes in select areas to ask asymptomatic people to get tested.
It said this was precautionary to identify cases and prevent spread.
Cases of the so-called Indian variant, now named the Delta variant by the World Health Organisation (WHO), were first confirmed in Northern Ireland in early May.
As of last weekend, it was understood there had been fewer than 20 cases of the variant in Northern Ireland.
Public Health England (PHE) said on Thursday that the Delta variant was now the dominant strain in the UK.
'Reminder to follow public health measures'
The PHA said testing was open to everyone in these areas over the age of five years old. Households in the area testing covers will be contacted directly by the PHA in the coming days.
Dr Stephen Bergin, the PHA's interim director of public health, said: "We encourage all those eligible in the neighbourhoods identified by the agency to present for testing.
"This is a reminder to everyone throughout Northern Ireland to continue to carry out all public health measures to help stop the spread of Covid-19."
Sinn Féin assembly member Sinead Ennis said the reports around the variant were concerning and encouraged people to cooperate with the PHA.
"The Public Health Agency are encouraging asymptomatic people in the area to get tested to help stop any possible spread," she said.
"I would ask people to follow the public health guidelines to keep themselves and others safe."