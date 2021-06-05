Covid-19: Numbers continue to improve as restrictions ease
By Eunan McConville
BBC News NI
- Published
The numbers associated with the coronavirus in Northern Ireland continue to show an improving picture.
Despite a warning from the Department of Health (DoH) about the number of people changing the date of their second dose, good progress was made over the past seven days in the overall number of vaccine doses administered.
There are concerns over the emergence of strains, as shown by the appeal for people in the Kilkeel area to get Covid tests over suspected cases of the so-called Indian, or Delta, variant.
But infection rates are generally falling across Northern Ireland, as are the number of people in hospital with the virus.
And the death rate is very low.
Vaccinations
There are now 1,078,917 people in Northern Ireland who have had a jab.
That's just over 74% of the adult population - meaning that about 3% of adults in Northern Ireland got their first jab in the past week.
That's impressive and represents an increase in the rate of the vaccination roll-out when compared to previous weeks.
However, much of this quickening of the pace of roll-out can be attributed to a spike on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Despite the concerns about people moving the date of their second dose, the numbers indicate a steady rate of second dose delivery.
In fact, there was a noticeable increase in the number of second doses given out at the start of the week.
It is difficult to compare vaccination roll-out on either side of the border at the minute.
That is because the Republic of Ireland has paused the publication of vaccine data due to a recent cyber attack on the health service's computer system.
Infection rates
Northern Ireland's overall infection rate continues to fall.
A few weeks ago, Northern Ireland had the highest rate in the UK.
Now, we have one that's lower than the rate in England and Scotland - albeit higher than Wales.
Per 100,000 population, the latest published figures from the UK government, for the seven days up until 30 May are as follows:
- UK - 35
- England - 33.7
- Scotland - 66.9
- Wales - 8.8
- Northern Ireland - 25.9
The Republic of Ireland does not publish infection rates in the same way, but for the same period it was about double that of Northern Ireland, at 49.2.
Data from the Department of Health, taking in the seven days up until 3 June, indicates no great change in Northern Ireland's infection rate.
While Derry and Strabane and Mid Ulster still have the highest rates in Northern Ireland, they are no longer considerably higher than other council areas, as they once were a few weeks ago.
Statistics from the BBC Data Unit give a good idea of the nature of the falling rates in most council areas in Northern Ireland.
The data takes in the seven days up until 30 May.
It shows that out of 11 council areas, eight saw falling rates in comparison to the previous seven days (up until 23 May).
The three that rose were Mid and East Antrim; Belfast; and North Down and Ards.
And these rises were all fairly modest.
Hospital inpatients
We now have the lowest number of people in hospital with Covid-19 since the beginning of March 2020.
That's right - you have to go all the way back to the days before the first wave of Covid-19 to get a similar number of inpatients with the virus.
The Department of Health's latest figures show just 19 patients in hospital with the virus.
Given the fact that current infection rates suggest a low - but constant - level of transmission in the community, this low number of people in hospital with the virus is a really strong indication of the effect of the vaccination programme.
What's more - there is only about one person a day being admitted to hospital with the virus.
This is roughly akin to July last year.
Such a low rate of admission should see the falling inpatient numbers continue.
According to the Department of Health, there is one person in intensive care with the virus.
Deaths
The number of deaths in Northern Ireland associated with coronavirus each week is now very low - about one a week according the Department of Health.
The statistics agency Nisra recorded three deaths in the week up to 28 May.
Our lower infection rate will have played its part in this relatively low death toll - but all indications are that the real lifesaver has been the ongoing rollout of Northern Ireland's vaccination programme.