Loyalists hold protest rally in Portadown
- Published
Hundreds of people have taken part in a loyalist protest rally in Portadown, County Armagh, on Saturday.
Police said a number of processions merged together before joining a protest in the centre of the town.
Officers estimated that 300 people took part in the processions, while a further 500 attended the protest.
At St Mark's Church a number of speakers addressed the crowd on topics including opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The protocol keeps Northern Ireland in the EU single market for goods and means EU customs rules are enforced at its ports , but is strongly opposed by unionists, who see it as separating Northern Ireland from the UK.
The crowd arrived in the town centre just before 15:00 BST and dispersed with a band parade through the town at about 15:30.
There was a sizeable police presence in the area, including a helicopter.
Police said the processions were "un-notified" and that officers issued verbal and visual warnings to those taking part as well as gathering evidence.
The rally was organised by a group called the Unionist and Loyalist Unified Coalition.
Speakers also challenged unionist politicians to better represent their views.
In a statement, Ch Insp Barney O'Connor said police were in attendance "at a number of un-notified processions in Portadown this afternoon which merged at West Street before walking together to join a protest in the centre of the town.
"The crowd was made up mostly of families and there were no issues."
He added: "Organisers of parades/processions are required to give formal notification of their intentions and so a number of verbal and visual warnings were given out by police to participants this afternoon.
"An evidence-gathering operation was in place and we will now review all the footage gathered and consider any suspected breaches of the Public Processions (NI) Act 1998."
Sinn Féin assembly member John O'Dowd said: "While everyone has a right to peaceful protest there is an onus on everyone to act within the law."