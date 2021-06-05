BBC News

Bangor: Warning as razor blades found in tree in Castle Park

Published
image copyrightMai Breen
image captionA number of blades were embedded in the tree stump

Police have warned people to be vigilant after razor blades and glass were found embedded in a tree stump in a County Down park.

They were found in Castle Park in Bangor on Friday

Insp Raymond Shaw said: "Our enquiries are ongoing. We will be liaising with local contacts, including Ards and North Down Borough Council.

"In the meantime, I am asking everyone - dog walkers and families - to be vigilant." 

DUP assembly member Alex Easton said he was "very concerned".

"It is such a sick thing to do - it could injure a child or pet.

He added: "I would ask anyone with information on this to contact police - we might not be so lucky next time."

