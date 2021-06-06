Covid-19: Kilkeel 'has no more than five' Delta variant cases
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
- Published
There are no more than five positive cases of the Indian variant, now known as the Delta variant, in Kilkeel, County Down, the BBC understands.
However, the authorities are using mobile testing units as the variant is up to 40% to 50% more transmissible.
Extra precaution is also being taken as these positive cases are not linked to travel.
So there is, according to the authorities, the added worry of community transmission.
Learning from what has unfolded in parts of England - this variant means those affected are twice as likely to be hospitalised, especially if they haven't been vaccinated or have only received one dose.
The Public Health Agency is awaiting further confirmation from labs, but it is understood PCR testing suggests they are dealing with the Delta variant.
Testing is taking place at Kilkeel's leisure centre, St Louis Grammar School and the GAA car park on the Newcastle Road.
Asymptomatic people are also being asked to volunteer to be tested.
Since the first week of May, a total of 26 cases of the Delta variant have been confirmed across Northern Ireland.
Cases of the variant were first confirmed in Northern Ireland in early May.
Public Health England (PHE) said on Thursday that the Delta variant was now the dominant strain in the UK.
The latest Department of Health figures on Saturday showed there had been no further deaths of people who had tested positive for Covid.
It also announced a further 95 positive cases.