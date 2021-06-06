BBC News

Covid-19: Kilkeel 'has no more than five' Delta variant cases

By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent

Published
Related Topics
image captionTesting centres have opened in Kilkeel following a rise in coronavirus cases

There are no more than five positive cases of the Indian variant, now known as the Delta variant, in Kilkeel, County Down, the BBC understands.

However, the authorities are using mobile testing units as the variant is up to 40% to 50% more transmissible.

Extra precaution is also being taken as these positive cases are not linked to travel.

So there is, according to the authorities, the added worry of community transmission.

Learning from what has unfolded in parts of England - this variant means those affected are twice as likely to be hospitalised, especially if they haven't been vaccinated or have only received one dose.

The Public Health Agency is awaiting further confirmation from labs, but it is understood PCR testing suggests they are dealing with the Delta variant.

Testing is taking place at Kilkeel's leisure centre, St Louis Grammar School and the GAA car park on the Newcastle Road.

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionNorthern Ireland's first cases of the Indian, or Delta, variant were confirmed in early May

Asymptomatic people are also being asked to volunteer to be tested.

The PHA said on Friday this was precautionary to identify cases and prevent spread.

Since the first week of May, a total of 26 cases of the Delta variant have been confirmed across Northern Ireland.

Cases of the variant were first confirmed in Northern Ireland in early May.

Public Health England (PHE) said on Thursday that the Delta variant was now the dominant strain in the UK.

The latest Department of Health figures on Saturday showed there had been no further deaths of people who had tested positive for Covid.

It also announced a further 95 positive cases.

Related Topics

More on this story