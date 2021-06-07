Covid-19: Fifteen cases in Kilkeel after enhanced testing
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
- Published
A further 15 positive cases of Covid-19 have been detected as a result of enhanced testing in the Kilkeel area of County Down.
Of those, nine are potentially of the Indian, or Delta, Covid-19 variant, the Public Health Agency (PHA) has said.
More than 1,000 people have been tested in Kilkeel after a small number of potential cases of the Covid variant were detected.
The PHA started asymptomatic testing on Saturday.
According to the PHA, the action was taken in advance of confirmation of whether a variant is present so that asymptomatic cases can be tested as quickly as possible.
A number of positive cases have been identified in Kilkeel High School which has undergone a deep clean.
The headmaster posted on the school's Facebook page that this was necessary after members of the school's community tested positive for the virus.
The school's year 13 pupils, who have already completed their exams, will not be returning to the school before the summer holidays.
The PHA says it is now working to place an additional mobile testing unit on the site to test all pupils and staff as a precautionary measure.
Dr Brid Farrell, assistant director of service development, safety and quality at the PHA, said: "The Public Health Agency wants to thank everyone who has come forward to date for testing.
"This testing is a precautionary measure to identify asymptomatic cases and help prevent community spread, the more people who come forward for testing the better chance we have of slowing the spread of the virus.
"All positive test results are now being assessed for a preliminary indication of whether a variant is present or not and then submitted for whole genome sequencing to confirm the type of variant. This process can take several days to complete.
"This is a timely reminder to everyone throughout Northern Ireland to continue to carry out all public health measures to help stop the spread of Covid-19.
"Continue with good hand and respiratory hygiene, keep your distance of two metres from others where possible, wear a face covering where necessary, keep rooms well ventilated, and if you're offered the vaccine, book your appointment.
"Stopping the spread of the virus will help save lives."
Virologist Dr Connor Bamford told BBC News NI that the public should be reassured that the PHA acted quickly however not until all rest results are back will they know if the virus is contained.
BBC News NI understands that more than 1,000 houses were visited at the weekend over potential cases of the variant.
Residents were invited to take a voluntary Covid-19 test.
People have been advised not to turn up at the mobile units. Specific areas are being targeted and people will be asked to attend at particular times.
The PHA will contact those who may have been impacted directly.
Whole genome sequencing (WGS) is used to detect the variant but it is a more time consuming type of testing.
It is the first time this type of enhanced testing has been carried out in response to detecting a new variant in Northern Ireland.
Those awaiting test results do not have to isolate and are free to go about their business.
It is understood the authorities are concerned about asymptomatic cases as the Delta variant are thought to be 40% more transmissible than the Kent - or Alpha - variant, which remains the dominant strain in Northern Ireland.
Enhanced testing was carried out in areas of England including Bolton and Manchester after large number of cases were detected.
Voluntary testing is recognised as a positive way of getting on top of the Delta variant.