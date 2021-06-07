DUP: Secret vote 'should have been held on Edwin Poots'
A secret ballot should have been held to affirm Edwin Poots' leadership but the result would not have changed, DUP deputy leader Paula Bradley has said.
It comes after two councillors were among a number of party members to quit over concerns about the party's direction.
A vote to hold a secret ballot on the night that Mr Poots and Ms Bradley were ratified was rejected.
Ms Bradley said there was no "purge" taking place in the party.
Her intervention follows the resignation of Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) councillors Glyn Hanna and Kathryn Owen, along with others in the party's South Down association.
Mr Hanna said there was a "culture of fear" in the party and claimed he witnessed "bullying" at last month's meeting of the DUP executive, during which Mr Poots' election as DUP leader was ratified by party members.
He also alleged that people who had put their hands up at the meeting in support of a secret ballot on the leadership were told to put them down.
Ms Bradley told William Crawley on BBC Radio Ulster's TalkBack programme that she did not see this happening.
She said that with hindsight, a secret ballot should have taken place, but that the result would not have changed.
"With hindsight, if it had of calmed what we have now, well then yes of course [there should have been a secret ballot]," Ms Bradley said.
"With hindsight, and the ramifications of what has happened, then yes, it would have. I don't think the result would have changed in any way."
Mrs Owen said women and moderates in the DUP have been left "voiceless". Mr Hanna said there was no attempt to fix rifts after the leadership contest.
The DUP said it was disappointed but thanked the members for their service.
In regard to the issues the pair raised, a party statement said: "The party takes these matters very seriously and any complaints should be made in writing to enable a thorough and fair investigation."
A source close to Mr Poots also rejected the suggestion that there was a "purge" to oust some members of the party.
The Belfast Telegraph reported that Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who was defeated by Mr Poots in the recent DUP leadership contest, has expressed support for those who have quit, saying it was highly regrettable that "senior and valued members now feel the DUP is no longer a warm house for them".
It is understood Mr Hanna and Mrs Owen will remain as independent councillors on Newry, Mourne and Down District Council.
It means the number of DUP members on the council will fall from three to one.
The DUP resignations follow recent tensions within the South Down association between assembly member Jim Wells - a firm supporter of Mr Poots - and members who had supported Sir Jeffrey for the leadership.
Mr Wells did not wish to comment.
'Glaringly obvious divide'
The South Down association held its AGM on Saturday night, which saw Mr Hanna removed as chairman by eight votes to seven.
Mr Hanna had been a long-standing member of the DUP ruling executive but had openly criticised the party during the vote to ratify Mr Poots as leader almost a fortnight ago.
He has also criticised the handling of former DUP leader Arlene Foster's ousting from office during the meeting.
In a statement, Mr Hanna said he accepted there was a democratic vote to remove him as association chairman, but claimed "the lack of prior warning echoed how the Poots team treated Arlene Foster".
"If he was leader, Sir Jeffrey would have openly acknowledged the glaringly obvious divide in the party and worked to unite and rebuild. He would not have acted in the way of the new leadership," he said.
'Bad behaviours'
A source close to Mr Poots told BBC News NI that the new DUP leader had "no prior knowledge" of the moves in south Down to replace Mr Hanna as chair of the association, and insisted Mr Poots was working to rebuild relations at all levels of the party.
Mr Hanna also said the DUP leadership's actions would be "catastrophic for unionism" and urged anyone with "decency and integrity" in the party to consider their position.
"To be honest I have often felt the burden of being the face on the ground following the numerous bad behaviours in the DUP and ashamed of them," he added.
"I believe I will be a better councillor without the weight of the DUP on my shoulders."
Analysis: New leader faces questions
This is a significant step and will pose fresh problems for Edwin Poots, as he enters only the second week of his leadership.
With the revelations sinking in, the criticism from Sir Jeffrey Donaldson will sting, as will allegations of bullying and sexism from those members who are jumping ship.
This is remarkable stuff. So far we have only heard one side of the story in detail. The DUP has issued a statement and said it takes the matters raised "very seriously".
Privately some of those in the party who have been considering quitting in recent weeks have said it would take several elected representatives to move and get the ball rolling - that has now happened so the question is, will more follow?
There is every possibility that will happen and Mr Poots will face many questions about how he plans to handle what is unfolding.
Mr Hanna said the "bullying" that set it off for him was what happened at the meeting to ratify the new leadership.
"I watched senior members of the DUP going round and telling people to put their hands down so that there was no secret vote," Mr Hanna said.
"That really did put the lid on it for me."
The councillor claimed many elected members and DUP staff were scared to protest because their income depends on their position within the party.
In her statement, Mrs Owen said she had been considering her position in recent weeks, but resigned after witnessing the treatment of Mr Hanna at the AGM.
She said: "It is apparent to me there is a purging of Donaldson supporters and it is only a matter of time before this continues across the party.
"It would be against my principles as a veteran, mother and independent woman to stand idly by and allow this behaviour to continue, rewarded by my silence and inaction."
She added that women and moderates within the party felt voiceless, saying: "The only way to stop this coercion and control is to remove the fuel that feeds it and empower these voices."
Mrs Owen, who was co-opted as a councillor in 2019 but joined the DUP nearly a decade ago, later told the Nolan Show on Radio Ulster that she had been "shut down, I've been shut out. I've been cold shouldered".
Ms Bradley said the party now needs to come together because "the union is at stake, Northern Ireland is at stake".
She said the party needs to sit down and talk about these "personal issues".
Ms Bradley reiterated that she has not yet spoken to Mrs Foster but she hoped to do so "at some stage in the future".
'Disappointing'
Resignations of elected representatives had been threatened after the internal acrimony erupted, but Mr Hanna and Mrs Owen are the first councillors to officially step away from the party.
Mr Hanna's daughter Diane Forsythe, who stood for the party as its South Down candidate in the 2017 general election, has also quit the party.
In its statement about the South Down Association AGM, the DUP said: "Some of the members who have resigned sought re-election to hold office within the party.
"It is disappointing they have chosen to resign from the party, following the outcome of the meeting.
"We thank them for their service."