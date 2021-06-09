DUP in-fighting close to a bare-knuckle scrap
Enda McClafferty
BBC News NI Political Editor
- Published
The French president wasn't the only one to feel a slap on the face on Tuesday.
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and his supporters felt it too and, unlike Emmanuel Macron, some of them had a quick swipe back - albeit on Twitter.
Within minutes of their removal as ministers, Diane Dodds and Peter Weir delivered damming verdicts on the Poots' ministerial picks.
Just four of the 17 positions announced went to those in the [Sir Jeffrey] Donaldson camp.
Of the four posts, only one can be considered a key role and even that carries the "junior" tag.
Out of his control
The gloves in the DUP in-fighting have been off for a while but, after Tuesday, it now feels more like a bare-knuckle scrap.
"Bring it on big fella," was the challenge issued by a younger Edwin Poots when he was once heckled by loyalist protestors from the stage.
On Tuesday, flanked by his new ministerial team, he delivered a similar message to those heckling from within his own party.
"I'm not scary, I'm no bully, but don't make claims about harassment unless you can back it up with facts", was the blunt message.
The no-nonsense Poots has turned a page and now wants to look forward and not back.
But that won't be easy, as much of what happens next is out of his control.
Arlene Foster will make the call on when to tender her resignation as first minister, clearing the way for the next process which Sinn Féin will control.
If the party refuses to nominate a deputy first minister, then Paul Givan will not become Northern Ireland's youngest first minister.
Expect Sinn Féin to push for commitments on implementing New Decade, New Approach including a timetable for Irish language legislation.
But how far will the party push? Because a greater priority for Sinn Féin and the DUP right now is political stability.
Sustaining Stormont in the middle of a pandemic, with a hospital waiting list crisis to sort, will focus minds.
While the parties may break the glass, will they really push the emergency button to trigger a full blown crisis and risk an election?
To do that would give everyone in Northern Ireland a slap in the face.