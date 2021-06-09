Coronavirus: Covid tests expanded to all NI post-primary pupils
- Published
Covid-19 testing in Northern Ireland's post-primary schools is to be extended to all pupils from this week.
Previously, lateral flow device (LFD) tests had been made available to older students in years 12 to 14, as well as in some other education centres.
The twice-weekly tests will be expanded to cover years eight to 11 for the final fortnight of term.
The health minister said the aim was "breaking chains of transmission" by identifying asymptomatic pupils.
"To date, the programme has successfully identified a significant number of positive cases in schools, enabling contact tracing and helping to minimise the risk of transmission," said Robin Swann.
"Asymptomatic testing should be used in addition to the range of other measures in place in schools and wider society such as social distancing, hand hygiene and face coverings."
The department of health explained the tests are taken three to four days apart and can produce a result within about 30 minutes.
'Important mitigation'
Education Minister Peter Weir said the tests, which are also available to staff, are an "important additional mitigation available to schools".
"The purpose of asymptomatic testing is to find individuals who are infected but do not realise it." he explained.
"They can then be advised to isolate so reducing the risk of them unwittingly spreading infection in the school and elsewhere."
The minister, who will be replaced in the post by Michelle McIlveen on Monday, encouraged post-primary schools "to make use of their stock of LFD kits to extend the offer to all pupils in Years 8-11 for the remaining weeks of term".
Mr Weir added that further stock is available from the Education Authority "if required".