DUP MLA Gordon Dunne steps down due to serious illness
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
The DUP's Gordon Dunne is to step down from the Northern Ireland Assembly due to serious illness.
The North Down MLA was first elected to the assembly in 2011.
He spent decades as a councillor, and has been an elected representative for 36 years in total.
Writing on social media on Wednesday, Mr Dunne said focusing on his health meant it was best he step down from Stormont.
It is understood he was diagnosed with cancer some time ago.
Mr Dunne said it had been a "great privilege" to serve his constituency as an MLA for the past 10 years.
"I have been very proud and blessed to assist thousands of people from right across the constituency, and beyond on so many issues which impact on everyday life," he said.
DUP leader Edwin Poots paid tribute to Mr Dunne as having been a "shining example of a politician rooted in the local community".
"I know the thoughts and best wishes of colleagues not just in the DUP, but across the political spectrum are with Gordon as he steps down from public life," he said.
The DUP's Paul Givan, who is the party's nomination to be the next first minister, said he was "deeply saddened" that Mr Dunne would be stepping down from his role.
I am deeply saddened that Gordon will be stepping back from his role in the Assembly. A stalwart of the Party and faithful public servant. It has been a pleasure working with him. I wish him well in the time ahead as he focuses on his health and my prayers are with his family. pic.twitter.com/LDWfe153Ns— Paul Givan (@paulgivan) June 9, 2021
"It has been a pleasure working with him. I wish him well in the time ahead as he focuses on his health and my prayers are with his family," he said.
Stephen Farry, Alliance MP for North Down, said he was "sad to see" the retirement of Mr Dunne due to bad health.
"He has many years of public service. While politically very different, Gordon is someone that is easy to work with and always full of craic," he said.
During 28 years as a councillor, Mr Dunne served as both mayor and deputy mayor of North Down Borough Council.
He was awarded an MBE in the Queen's birthday honours list in 2016 for services to local government and the community in Northern Ireland.
During his time at Stormont he has served on a number of committees and was the deputy chair of the Committee for Culture, Arts and Leisure between 2014 and 2016.
He is currently the member of four committees, including the Committee for Justice.