Malcolm McKeown: Waringstown murder was feud-related, court told
A man who was shot dead outside a petrol station in Waringstown, County Down, in August 2019 was involved in a feud with an organisation known as 'The Firm', a lawyer has said.
Malcolm McKeown, 54, was found dead in his car behind a garage in Main Street.
He had been shot six times in the head and body.
Police believe the killing was linked to a drugs-related dispute between rival criminal groups.
The details emerged at Belfast High Court as Jake O'Brien, 25, of Rectory Park in Lurgan, County Armagh, was granted permission to move home on bail.
He is charged with murder and is allegedly linked to the shooting by DNA found on a glove close to a getaway car.
He denies involvement.
'Long-running feud'
A crown lawyer said Mr McKeown had been warned about his personal safety and had a security measure where he would park his BMW vehicle beside a local launderette.
"The victim was under threat due to his involvement in a long-running feud with an organisation known as The Firm," the lawyer said.
The prosecution said CCTV showed a Volkswagen Passat car speeding away from the petrol station after the shooting.
This car was later set on fire and two men wearing boiler suits were viewed running away.
The court heard Jake O'Brien was identified by police as being one of the men, a claim he denied.
The defendant had been bailed to live at an "isolated" location outside Lurgan, the court was told, however, he sought permission to return home following a family bereavement.
A defence barrister said Mr O'Brien's father had remarked that his current accommodation was so unsuitable that "he did not want to leave a dog there".
Madam Justice Quinlivan granted the application and ordered O'Brien to abide by a curfew and not contact any co-accused or members of the McKeown family.