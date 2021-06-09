Londonderry: Remains of viable device discovered following 'loud bang'
The remains of a viable pipe bomb have been discovered in Londonderry, following reports of a "loud bang" on Tuesday night, police have said.
The device was found in Lincoln Court on Wednesday afternoon after police received reports of a suspected pipe bomb in the area.
The loud bang had been reported to police between 23:00 and 23:30 BST on Tuesday.
Police said it was "a reckless act in a busy residential area".
PSNI Insp Timothy McCullough added that it "could have resulted in serious injury or worse".