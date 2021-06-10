Sir Van Morrison: Hotel forced to cancel Belfast concerts
A series of gigs by Sir Van Morrison due to begin in Belfast on Thursday evening will not now be going ahead.
They had been scheduled to happen over four nights at the Europa Hotel.
Current regulations state that live music is not permitted in licensed or unlicensed hospitality venues.
The hotel group hoped to have the concerts classed as test events, but had to call them off on the advice of the Executive Office.
On Thursday afternoon Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said the events could not go ahead.
She said this had been agreed by the Northern Ireland Executive.
In a statement, Howard Hastings, managing director of Hastings Hotels said he had never had to cancel a show at such late notice before.
He said that on 1 June, Culture Minister Deirdre Hargey had said on the floor of the Northern Ireland Assembly that the concerts could go ahead "as long as they keep within the regulations".
"Yesterday afternoon I received word from the Executive Office that these shows, despite the minister's assurances, did not comply with the regulations," Mr Hastings said.
"There is no part of the risk assessment that has been called into question.
"Both the PSNI and the enforcement officers of Belfast City Council who called with us understood the steps we had taken and why we thought we were entitled to proceed.
"Last night I made a request to the Executive Office one last time to consider the status of these shows, especially given the assurances I had been given.
"This afternoon they came back to say that they remain of the view that live music is unlawful at this time."
He added: "Van, I apologise to you and your band. We can only hope for better days ahead.
"And I apologise to those of you here in this room who are so bitterly disappointed at this turn of events."
He said refunds would be given and a planned dinner would go ahead for free.
A spokesperson for the Department for Communities said that it had "responded to a letter from a representative of Mr Morrison and Hastings Hotels advising that the show could not be considered as a learning event".
She said: "The responsibility for acting within current Covid-19 regulations lies with the organisers of events. The Department for Communities is not an enforcement or approval agency."
Stormont ministers have agreed an indicative date of 21 June for live music to resume across venues in Northern Ireland.
However, it will need to be rubber-stamped by the executive next week, in line with health advice.
No live music is permitted in pubs, hotels and clubs under current Covid-19 regulations, with many venues closed to audiences since March 2020.