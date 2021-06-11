Queen's Birthday Honours 2021: NI's chief medical officer to be knighted
Stormont's Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride is to receive a knighthood for his services to public health.
He's one of the most high-profile names in the Queen's Birthday Honour's List.
Other figures from healthcare, business, sport and the community in Northern Ireland feature among the 90 names on this year's list.
NI Attorney General Brenda King, is to be conferred a Dame Commander of the Order of the Bath (DCB).
She said it was a "very proud day" for her and her family.
"Whilst this is a great personal honour, it also reflects on the quality and commitment of those colleagues I have worked with over the years, in particular from the Office of the Legislative Counsel in Northern Ireland."
Dr McBride, who was appointed in 2006, has been a key adviser to the NI Executive throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.
The 58-year-old said he shed tears of joy when he was told about the knighthood.
"I'm not ashamed to say that, I felt very emotional," he said.
"I think it's just a manifestation of the fact that it's been a tough year for each and every one of us.
"And you know it will continue to be tough in the months ahead and to have any contribution that I have made recognised in this way I feel honoured and I feel very, very privileged indeed."
Health Minister Robin Swann tweeted his congratulations to Dr McBride, saying the recognition was "well deserved".
Michael Ryan, vice-president and general manager of Spirit AeroSystems in Belfast, will also receive a knighthood.
The businessman is being awarded for his services to the economy in Northern Ireland.
David Jeffrey, one of the Irish League's most successful managers, is to be appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) "for services to association football and community relations in Northern Ireland".
In a trophy-laden career as Linfield manager, he won nine league titles and had seven Irish cup successes.
He led his current club, Ballymena United, to its first league cup title in 2017.
The first Northern Ireland women's football player to reach 100 caps has also been recognised for her services to local sport.
Defender Julie Nelson will become a Medallist of the Order of the British Empire (BEM).
Former Ireland rugby international Nigel Carr is also honoured with an MBE for his contribution to sport and community relations in Northern Ireland.
Londonderry-born actor Roma Downey is to receive an OBE "for services to the arts, drama and to the community in Northern Ireland".
She is best known for playing the character Monica in the TV series Touched by an Angel, for which she was nominated for the Emmys and Golden Globe awards.
Anna Carragher, a former controller of BBC Northern Ireland, was also recognised for her contribution to the arts and will receive an OBE.
Two of the 2021 recipients from Northern Ireland are to be awarded Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE), namely Prof Roy Spence, a consultant surgeon at the Belfast Trust, and Lady Perdita Blackwood, who receives the award for services to disabled young people and charity.
In a year in which the health system has been placed under extreme pressure because of the pandemic, there are further MBE recognitions for workers on the front line, including Angela Reid "for services to care home residents", and Trudy Reid, "for services to infection prevention and control".
Chairman of the NI Police Federation Mark Lindsay is also made an MBE.
"I am humbled to receive this honour, which recognises the immense charitable and welfare support given to serving and retired police officers and their families in Northern Ireland and across the United Kingdom," he said.
"I will continue to do all I can to assist colleagues and their families who need welfare assistance, whilst also ensuring the memory of hundreds of officers who paid the ultimate price in the line of duty is never forgotten."
Kieran Kennedy, who retires as managing director of O'Neills International Sportswear later this year, is to be awarded an MBE, both for his services to business, but also his company's efforts during the pandemic.
Strabane-based O'Neills was among a number of firms which diverted resources to make personal protective equipment for healthcare staff.
Responding to the news, Mr Kennedy said: "Whilst I am obviously delighted to be awarded with an MBE, I am very much aware that it's not just about me.
"I am supported by a wonderful team and loving family without whose help and dedication, none of our achievements would have been possible."
Leaders in education were also successful candidates for the awards.
Linda Ervine, who manages the east Belfast-based Irish language project, Turas, said she was very pleased to be awarded an MBE for her services to the community in the area.
"I was very surprised, you don't really expect these things but it was a lovely surprise," she said.
"Of course, it is about the work that I do but I certainly don't do it on my own, I have a great team of people so it's lovely to see the work honoured.
"Turas means journey, I started this journey on my own and now there are hundreds of us, and that is a lovely place to be."
A number of school principals receive awards, including Robin McLoughlin from Banbridge Academy, who becomes an OBE.