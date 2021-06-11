Covid-19: NI records one further death and 121 new cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
One further coronavirus-related death has been recorded in Northern Ireland, but it did not occur with the latest 24-hour reporting period.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,155.
Another 121 people have tested positive for Covid-19.
That means a total of 123,602 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis since the pandemic began.
In Northern Ireland's hospitals, 18 patients have a confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19, but none are in an intensive care unit.
Last updated 11 June at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 1,849,169 vaccines have been administered so far in Northern Ireland.
Last updated 11 June at 14:00 BST
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
No further Covid-19-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Friday, with the country's death toll remaining at 4,941.
The Irish Department of Health said 319 new cases of Covid-19 had been recorded.
It also said there were 60 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals.
Twenty-three of those are in ICUs.
The department has said daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.
Last updated 11 June at 18:30.
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
Irish vaccine statistics have been disrupted due to the cyber attack on the IT system used by the Republic of Ireland's health service.
But as of 30 May, the WHO says that a total of 2,387,348 vaccine doses were administered in the Republic.
Last updated: 6 June at 14:15.