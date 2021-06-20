Red squirrels breeding in Carnfunnock Country Park
A conservation project aiming to reintroduce red squirrels in Carnfunnock County Park in County Antrim is showing real success.
A number of kittens were born in recent weeks.
It is thought to be the first time that the native squirrels have been breeding in the area for more than 30 years.
Their population has been in decline after their invasive non-native grey cousins were brought to Ireland more than 100 years ago.
The Ballygally Biodiversity Group (BBG) has been working with Belfast Zoo, Ulster Wildlife and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to re-establish the animals.
"The real proof that the thing is a success is that we now have breeding squirrels," said Joe Dowdall, senior red squirrel officer for the BBG.
"You can bring them from the zoo but the fact they're now established and, hopefully, self-sustainable is a great thing. Everyone involved has a feeling of satisfaction.
"This proves that with co-operation and goodwill between the various organisations and agencies coupled with hard work and dedication, a native species can be returned to its natural environment to enhance the biodiversity of the local area."
Part of the country park has been sectioned off with feeding boxes and cameras in place to support and monitor the squirrels.
One of the Ballygally Biodiversity Group's most active volunteers is Derna McCurdie.
"I come up here to feed the squirrels and help Joe. I started because I generally have a walk in Carnfunnock every day. It's convenient for me to come and feed them.
"There is a sense of pride - we're quite happy things are going the way they are.
"It's very beneficial for me. Apart from going to the shop once a week, during lockdown it's the only outing I've had. And you get to know people walking. Sometimes it's like going out and meeting friends.
"But the disappointing thing is that as a group we haven't been able to meet and discuss the situation but hopefully that will end soon."