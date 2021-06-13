Brexit: GB-NI grace period extension 'problematic' - Irish PM
The Taoiseach (Irish PM) has said it would be "very problematic" if the UK government extends unilaterally the grace period for restrictions on chilled meats moving between GB and NI.
Micheál Martin told Sky News that said such a move would strain relations.
EU food safety rules do not allow chilled meat products to enter its market from non-members, like the UK.
This has led to the prospect of British sausages being banned from Northern Ireland, which has remained in the EU single market for goods.
Frozen or cooked products would still be permitted.
A six-month grace period has been in place since January where the rules do not apply.
But under the terms of the protocol, it runs out at the end of this month.
If an agreement cannt be reached, the UK says it is ready to ignore the rules. However, the EU has warned it will respond with legal action which could lead to the introduction of tariffs on British goods.
The EU has said the UK's decision to extend the grace period breaks international law, because it wasn't consulted.
Mr Martin acknowledged that "issues have arisen that are causing concern" and "the necessity to reduce tensions", but stressed the Irish government has "never seen the protocol as a constitutional issue".
"It doesn't in any way interfere with the constitutional status of Northern Ireland as defined and articulated in the Good Friday Agreement, we're very clear from the Irish government perspective on that," he said.
"But we do believe in seamless trade on the island of Ireland - it makes sense - and we believe in seamless trade, in so far as we possibly can, between the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland.
"It's not about sausages per se, it really is about the fact that an agreement had been entered into not too long ago and if there's consistent, unilateral deviation from that agreement, that clearly undermines the broader relationship between the European Union and the United Kingdom, which is in nobody's interest."
The UK is also due to ban the import of chilled EU meat products to Great Britain in October.