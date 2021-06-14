Michaela McAreavey: Mauritian government to re-look at murder case
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
The Mauritian government has agreed to look again at the investigation into the murder of County Tyrone teacher Michaela McAreavey, NI's first and deputy first ministers have said.
No-one has been convicted of the murder of the 27-year-old in January 2011.
Mrs McAreavey, the daughter of Gaelic football manager Mickey Harte, was on honeymoon in Mauritius with her husband John when she was killed.
Mr McAreavey has been pressing the authorities in Mauritius to do more.
The first and deputy first ministers, Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill, have been supporting his campaign for justice.
In a statement they said the government of Mauritius had agreed to "re-look" at the case.
They met with Mrs McAreavey's relatives on Monday morning.
Afterwards, Mrs Foster said: "The death of Michaela McAreavey whilst on honeymoon touched everyone across Northern Ireland.
"The fact that, more than 10 years later, no-one has been brought to justice for this most dreadful crime only serves to compound the grief and pain endured by Michaela's family.
"I felt both a personal and professional responsibility to do everything possible to bring about justice for a young woman who was so cruelly taken from the many people who knew and loved her.
"I'm pleased that one of my last duties as first minister was to update the family on this important progress and show my support for their unrelenting campaign."
Analysis: 'Encouraging, but difficult road ahead'
The McAreavey and Harte families are understood to be encouraged by the latest developments.
Their expectations of a breakthrough in the case have been raised before, only for nothing substantive to materialise.
However, rather than just a verbal commitment of a renewed examination of the case, this time new procedures are expected to be put in place.
It seems the recent intervention of the Northern Ireland first and deputy first ministers, Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill, has had an impact on the Mauritian authorities. Diplomatic channels have been used to send a clear message about the need for action not just words.
However, a willingness to re-examine the case does not mean it will be solved. Ten years on, any murder investigation is difficult.
'Decade-long battle'
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said: "Michaela McAreavey was a remarkable young woman; adored by her family, friends and students. The taking of her young life was devastating for all who knew her.
"In pursuit of justice for Michaela, the Harte and McAreavey families have fought a decade-long battle with dignity and determination.
"We gave a commitment to support them in that battle and I'm encouraged that we have now received agreement from the Mauritian government to look again at the case.
"Michaela deserves justice and the very least her family deserve is truth. No stone should be left unturned in pursuing that, and we will continue to do all we can to see it delivered."
Mrs McAreavey was found strangled in a bath at a hotel 12 days after her wedding in January 2011.
Two hotel workers were tried for her murder, but found not guilty in 2012.