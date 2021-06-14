Arlene Foster: Politicians react to First Minister's resignation
Arlene Foster has resigned as first minister of Northern Ireland, six weeks after she was ousted as DUP leader following an internal revolt.
Mrs Foster served as first minister from January 2016 to January 2017 - when the NI Assembly collapsed - and again from January 2020.
After she made her final speech in the role in the assembly as there were tributes from other NI politicians, as well as from further afield.
Michelle O'Neill, Sinn Féin vice-president
"I commend Arlene for all her years of public service, " Ms O'Neill said.
"Being in public life, as we all know, isn't an easy job. It can very challenging and there are many highs and many lows."
Ms O'Neill said that she and the first minister had to share the common challenge that "we have to deal with the additional burden of misogyny".
Speaking about restoring the Northern Ireland Assembly in January 2020, she said: "We stood in this chamber and made our commitments to working together, that it was very much a day of hope, that we needed to deliver on power-sharing.
"Arlene, every best wish for the future and I hope you get some special time with your family."
Edwin Poots, DUP leader
The new DUP leader, Edwin Poots, said history will be "kind" to Arlene Foster.
Mr Poots told the NI Assembly Mrs Foster has had a "hugely successful" career and he has shared "much common ground" with her.
"She, like I, was a child of the Troubles and had a similar circumstance in that the Troubles visited our homes," he said.
"Ensuring we have peace and ensuring we have a way of working with each other was a very powerful part of what she done in her politics.
"Even after the difficult times of 2017 with the collapse of devolution, the commitment was there, and always there to ensure that we could get back together again, that we could take people forward again.
Mr Poots described Mrs Foster as a unionist and also a devolutionist.
"For Arlene, I believe having peace in Northern Ireland and ensuring that we have peace and that we have a way of working with each other was a powerful part of what she did."
Nichola Mallon, SDLP
Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said Arlene Foster will have inspired many young girls to realise there should be "no limit on their ambitions".
The SDLP deputy leader said "politics is never easy, and the last few weeks, I know, will not have been easy for the first minister and her family.
"Leadership is never easy and leadership of our five-party executive is not easy. It is incredibly challenging," she said.
Naomi Long, Alliance
Alliance leader Naomi Long said she had not always seen eye-to-eye with Arlene Foster but that had not stopped them working closely together.
The justice minister said that she and Ms Foster had spent "many long and tortured hours in various talks processes over the last 18 years".
Mrs Long paid tribute to the first minister for her role in leading the executive, particularly through the Covid pandemic.
"It would be fair to say that we have not always seen eye-to-eye and have had our fair share of disagreements over the years.
"Some of them could even be described as heated although I know members will find that hard to believe given that we're both such shy and retiring characters."
She said Mrs Foster had made a "huge personal sacrifice to serve the public" and she wished her and her family all the best as she moves on from her role in the assembly.
Doug Beattie, Ulster Unionist Party
Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie thanked Arlene Foster for her commitment, service and sacrifices.
"You have carried yourself with the utmost dignity," he said.
"Even when that 'et tu Brute' moment came from those who you would've called your friends, I think your held yourself with incredible dignity," he added.
"Wife, mother, daughter, good luck in the future, spend time with your family, look to your interests, stand up for women in public life, it's incredibly important.
"Although you may have started in the UUP but finished in the DUP, you will always get a nice cup of tea if you ever come and visit us."
Brandon Lewis, Northern Ireland secretary
NI Secretary Brandon Lewis said Arlene Foster was a "truly dedicated public servant".
He said it was essential that the transition to new leadership was "as smooth as possible" and he encouraged both the DUP and Sinn Féin to ensure that their nominations for first minister and deputy first minister are put forward in good time.
"The people of Northern Ireland need strong political leadership," he said.
"It is paramount that there remains a functioning executive that is able to work in the best interests of all the people and communities of Northern Ireland, delivering on the issues that matter to them most.
"Over the coming days I will remain resolutely committed to engaging with all the Northern Ireland parties and doing everything I can to ensure that a stable and functioning executive continues to be in place.
"History has shown that political stability cannot be taken for granted and we all have a responsibility to protect it."
Taoiseach, Micheál Martin
Taoiseach (Irish PM) Micheál Martin wished Arlene Foster well following her final speech as first minister.
Mr Martin thanked her for her contribution "to public life over the years, as first minister, minister, and MLA".
Alex Maskey, assembly speaker
Sinn Féin's Alex Maskey said Arlene Foster had been a "key player" throughout many negotiations.
"There are only a few individuals, Arlene being one, who have had to carry the burden of leadership, and balance political views, individual party views and mandates.
Mr Maskey paid tribute to the work of Mrs Foster during the Covid pandemic.
"Our outgoing first minister has been vocal about the toxic influence that social media often has on our political discourse, and many can stand with her on the need to tackle that."