Portadown: Homes evacuated due to Glenvoy Avenue alert
Homes have been evacuated due to a security alert in Portadown, County Armagh.
The alert began when a suspicious object was found at Glenvoy Avenue and the street has been closed.
Councillor Darryn Causby said the object was discovered on the side of the road by a member of the public.
It is the second security alert in the area in as many months. Police have not said if they believe the two incidents are connected.
Mr Causby of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said residents were "absolutely fed up with this disruption".
He added: "This device was found at a time when parents were on their way to and from the school to pick up their children.
"We have parents who now have no access to their homes to pick up supplies that they need for their children."