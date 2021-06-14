Belfast: Sean Anderson jailed for glass attack on woman
- Published
A man who used a glass to attack a woman in an Belfast bar, causing her to lose five teeth, has been jailed.
The woman was assaulted at the Strand Bar in the Short Strand in August 2019.
Sean Anderson, from Clyde Court in Belfast, admitted causing the victim grievous bodily harm with intent.
The judge at Belfast Crown Court said the attack was unprovoked but said she accepted that Anderson felt "genuine remorse" for his behaviour.
He was sentenced to four years, split between 18 months in prison and 30 months on licence.
The court heard Anderson, 25, went behind the bar and poured himself to a pint.
He was removed from behind the bar by a staff member and began talking to woman.
A CCTV camera captured Anderson moving his left arm back before throwing a pint glass directly into the woman's face.
'Unprovoked attack'
The woman lost four front teeth at the scene and a fifth was later extracted.
She also had a black eye and her face was bruised.
Anderson was arrested and told police he had been drinking before he entered the bar.
He said that after he poured himself a drink the woman started shouting at him so he lifted the glass, tapped her in the face with it and set it down.
The judge said that was "certainly not borne out from the CCTV footage", adding that the attack was "unprovoked".
She said that after reading various reports about Anderson it was clear he suffered from health issues.
She also said she accepted Anderson had expressed genuine remorse for his actions.
The judge also noted the "chaotic lifestyle" Anderson was living in August 2019, which included reckless behaviour brought about by alcohol misuse.