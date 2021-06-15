Sinn Féin wants UK government to bring in Irish language law
Sinn Féin has told the UK government it should legislate for the Irish language through Westminster to resolve a Stormont split on the issue.
Party leader Mary Lou McDonald claimed the government had offered to intervene weeks ago but the party declined.
A stand-off has developed between Sinn Féin and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) over language and culture law.
DUP leader Edwin Poots said he intended to back an Irish language law, but not necessarily before the next election.
Mrs Foster, who was replaced as DUP leader last month and stepped down as first minister on Monday, said a deal on language and culture - struck in January 2020 - was the "only model for success".
The long-standing issue has come to the fore again as a result of the resignation of Mrs Foster as first minister.
When she stood down, Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill also lost her position as deputy first minister because the roles are a joint office.
The DUP has nominated Paul Givan as Mrs Foster's replacement.
But Sinn Féin has suggested it may not support a new DUP first minister unless legislation on the Irish language is approved by ministers before 10 July.
Both parties must agree on the candidates for the top two jobs in the Stormont executive.
They have until Monday to approve new first and deputy first ministers, otherwise Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis will be obliged to call an election within a "reasonable time".
'Engaged intensively'
After meeting Mr Lewis on Monday night, Ms McDonald said government intervention was the "only way forward to finally resolve" the dispute over Irish language legislation.
She said Sinn Féin had declined an earlier offer from the UK government to legislate at Westminster because its preference was for the matter to be dealt with at Stormont.
"We have engaged intensively with the DUP and with party leader Edwin Poots," said Ms McDonald.
"He has told us that they will not be delivering [an Irish language act] in this mandate.
"This legislation was negotiated a year-and-a-half ago and it is now incumbent on the British and Irish governments to act."
The 2020 deal included an Office of Identity and Cultural Expression, an Irish language commissioner and a commissioner to enhance and develop the language and culture of the Ulster-Scots/Ulster-British tradition.
On Monday Mr Poots said "time will tell" whether the implementation of the deal would happen in the existing Northern Ireland Assembly term, which is due to expire in April 2022.
He added that it was not appropriate for Sinn Féin to set preconditions on nominating a first and deputy first minister.
"It's not respecting someone's mandate... I'm not setting preconditions to the selection of Sinn Fein's deputy first minister," he said.
Sinn Féin's Conor Murphy said "broken commitments undermine seriously the ability to do power-sharing".