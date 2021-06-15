DUP and UUP withdraw from Derry council bonfire group
Unionist councillors on Derry City and Strabane District Council have withdrawn from a bonfire working group.
The group, which has been used as a forum to discuss the regulation of bonfires and other cross-community issues, was established in 2017.
Both the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) said at a council meeting they would not nominate to the group this year.
The SDLP's Brian Tierney has called on them to reconsider their position.
The special meeting of the council on Monday evening was to nominate councillors to outside bodies and internal working groups.
After the DUP's Hilary McClintock and UUP's Darren Guy announced they would not be nominating, a motion was later unanimously passed calling for both parties to explain the rationale behind their decision and to establish a way forward.
Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle on Tuesday, Mr Tierney, who sits on the working group, said he was "genuinely shocked" when both party representatives refused to nominate.
The SDLP councillor and former mayor said there is a "disconnect within unionist communities" and believes strong engagement is the only way forward to address outstanding issues, such as bonfires.
"Walking away from the process is not the way to deal with it, and that is why I asked council officers to call a meeting of the previous bonfire working group.
"We need to find out what the problem is and why the unionist councillors decided they do not want to take part in it," he said.
He called on unionist representatives at council level and community workers to "reengage with the process" and meet again around the table.
Brian Dougherty, from Londonderry Bands Forum, said there are a lot of questions surrounding the council's approach to bonfires.
"It is unsurprising that some political parties have decided not to buy into a process which is tokenistic and ineffective," Mr Dougherty said.
"Bonfires are best managed when community representatives are at the forefront of managing that process," he added.
Mr Tierney rejected Mr Dougherty's description of the working group is "tokenistic" and said that in previous years the working group has resolved many issues, not just around bonfires.
BBC News NI has approached both the DUP, Ulster Unionist Party and Derry City and Strabane District Council for comment.