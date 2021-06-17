NI broadband projects may not have been value for money
- Published
Two major broadband projects which received £35.1m in public subsidies, may not have been value for money.
A report from the NI Audit Office found one of the schemes, expected to deliver broadband to 117,600 premises, only improved access in 37,500.
It also noted access to broadband, at speeds of up to 30Mbps, is lower than any other UK region, particularly in rural areas.
Both projects increased connectivity to premises across the region.
The report was assessing two schemes - the Northern Ireland Broadband Investment Programme (NIBIP), which laid new fibre optic telephone lines from existing exchanges to broadband exchanges in more rural areas.
The Superfast Rollout Programme, which involved laying new fibre optic telephone lines to roadside green cabinets, was the second.
'Appropriate solution'
Work on these projects, funded by the Department for the Economy, has taken place over the last six years.
The report found relying on contractors to self-certify that costs were "internally consistent and consistent with its commercial investment" was not an adequate control.
The report, written by Northern Ireland's Auditor General Kieran Donnelly, said performance through the NIBIP scheme fell well below the Department for the Economy's original expectations.
"Many in Northern Ireland have faced Covid-19 lockdowns with inadequate access to broadband services, and while any improvement in broadband infrastructure is to be welcome, my report raises significant issues," said Mr Donnelly.
He said he had better hopes for Project Stratum, funded by £165m secured by the DUP as part of the confidence-and-supply agreement.
"It is vital that Project Stratum... finally provides an appropriate broadband solution for those rural homes and businesses in Northern Ireland which are still dealing with poor digital connectivity," he said.