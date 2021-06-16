Mrs Justice Siobhan Keegan becomes NI's first female top judge
By Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
For the first time, a woman is set to become the most senior judge in Northern Ireland.
Mrs Justice Siobhan Keegan will be sworn in as Lady Chief Justice in September, after the Queen approved her appointment.
She has been acting as presiding coroner for Northern Ireland.
She recently heard the inquest into the killing of 10 people in an Army operation in Ballymurphy in west Belfast in 1971.
She also made judiciary history in 2015 as one of two women appointed as High Court judges.
She will succeed Sir Declan Morgan who is retiring after 10 years as lord chief justice.
Mrs Justice Keegan was considered one of the front runners for the top job when a selection panel was convened earlier this year.
She graduated from Queen's University, Belfast, in 1993 and was called to the bar the following year.
Rowan White, president of the Law Society, said: "As women now make up at least half of the legal profession in Northern Ireland it is encouraging to see a female become the head of the judiciary."
Bernard Brady QC, chairman of the Bar Council of Northern Ireland, said it was a "truly historic and well-deserved" appointment.
"Having worked alongside Mrs Justice Keegan over many years on the Bar Council, I have no doubt that her vast experience will enable her to administer the office with great distinction," he said.
"This appointment will hopefully help to inspire other female members of the profession and the Bar Council is committed in various ways to helping others to follow the path she has successfully charted".