Enniskillen retail park receives green light
- Published
Councillors in County Fermanagh have granted planning permission for an out-of-town retail development in Enniskillen.
Planners had recommended refusal for the Lakelands Retail and Leisure Park.
It will be built on the site of the former Unipork factory on Cornagrade Road, a mile from the town centre.
Concerns were raised that the proposal would have a significant adverse impact on existing businesses.
In December a decision was deferred as "uncertainties" had been raised regarding the "significant application".
The developer Elm Grange Ltd said the £15.5m investment would create 150 jobs in construction and 350 operational jobs.
Casting vote
As well as six retail units, the plans also include a 54-bedroom hotel, food outlet, cinema, bowling alley, children's soft play area and petrol station, as well as 751 car parking spaces.
The Range, Brunswick Moviebowl and Canadian coffee chain Tim Horton's have been confirmed as occupants.
The developer claims the retail and leisure park would bring in £750,000 in annual rates to the council and generate £3.5m a year in salaries.
Members of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council's planning committee were evenly split with five voting for and five against the scheme.
Committee chairman, Sinn Féin councillor Glen Campbell, used his casting vote to grant planning permission.
Sinn Féin members of the committee said it would bring financial benefits to a deprived area of the town.
Ulster Unionist councillors argued the site was not within the primary retail core and that planning officers were right to recommend refusal.
In a social media post the developer said they were "over the moon with the result".