Stormont: The winners and losers of a 'stand-off like no other'
By Enda McClafferty
BBC News NI political editor
- Published
As a political contest it was over by half time.
No need for extra time or penalties and in the end the referee was able to blow it up early.
Whatever late drama we did get, it was played out behind closed doors.
This was a Stormont stand-off resolution like no other.
It was all sorted with four days to spare before the deadline.
But in truth, this was a dispute which was never going down to the wire - the stakes were too high.
So who won and who lost?
Sinn Féin claimed victory within minutes of the final whistle, while the DUP disappeared into the night without any post-match reaction.
Although Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald will say this is more of a vindication than a victory, delivering on what was promised by both sides in the New Decade New Approach deal.
It was a clash, she says, that could have been avoided.
But for the wider DUP team this will feel like a defeat.
New party leader Edwin Poots' fingerprints were not on the bi-lateral agreement between Sinn Féin and the UK government.
But his decision to nominate a first minister will be viewed by his opponents, both inside and outside the party, as akin to signing the dotted line.
Privately the party will be relieved that the prospect of an early election is gone with such deep divisions within the ranks.
Edwin Poots will also get a chance to nominate his close ally Paul Givan as first minister and get on with the work of government.
Team Poots will not want to dwell too long on this result but others in the party, like those in the Foster and Donaldson camp, will do just that.
Expect lots of "we told you so" from those in the party who warned Sinn Féin will be the real winners from the "Poots putsch".
In response, the DUP leader points out Mary Lou McDonald has won nothing more than a promise of legislation in Westminster from a Tory government they can't trust.
He also points to the wider challenges facing the new Executive like hospital waiting lists and insist his party had bigger priorities.
His team might also argue the real battle over Irish language may come during its implementation when both the first and deputy first minister have to sign off on all changes.
But Sinn Féin will have a legal safety net to fall back on when that time comes and don't rule out possible court challenge.
The political match played out last night may have averted a crisis for now, but it could well be just the first leg of a long drawn out fixture.