Covid-19: Delta variant testing for Omagh and Ballymoney
Enhanced Covid-19 testing is to begin in Ballymoney, County Antrim, and Omagh, County Tyrone, after a number of "probable cases" of the Delta variant were identified in the two areas.
The Public Health Agency (PHA) said it will contact residents in selected neighbourhoods in Omagh and Ballymoney to ask them to be tested for the virus.
It added this was a "precautionary measure" to prevent further infection.
The PHA will send letters to households in the testing area from Friday.
'Asymptomatic cases'
The letters will invite all residents over the age of five to undergo testing, even if they have not experienced any symptoms of the disease.
"Testing in these areas is a precautionary measure to identify asymptomatic cases and help prevent and delay further spread of the virus," said Dr Bríd Farrell from the PHA.
"We encourage all those eligible in the neighbourhoods identified by the agency to present for testing, preferably within 24-72 hours of receiving their letter."
A similar voluntary testing exercise took place in Kilkeel earlier this month, when a small number of probable Delta variant cases were found in the County Down town.
The Delta variant was first identified in India, but in late May it was renamed with a letter of the Greek alphabet, when the World Health Organisation announced its new naming system for Covid-19 variants.
In the UK as whole, the Delta variant is now the dominant variant of Covid-19, responsible for 96% of new cases.
On Wednesday, it was reported that the number of Delta variant Covid cases has more than doubled in Northern Ireland over the past week.
By that date, there were 254 probable or confirmed cases of the variant detected - up from 111 identified by health officials the previous week.
The latest probable cases identified in Omagh and Ballymoney have not yet been confirmed as Delta cases, but "early results are suggestive of the variant", according to the PHA.
Dr Farrell said the PHA was "particularly interested in people in the 18 to 40 age group coming forward for testing as we are seeing more cases of the Delta variant in this age group throughout Northern Ireland".
She added the cases were a reminder to the public to remain vigilant and avoid complacency about Covid-19, and encouraged anyone over the age of 18 who has not been vaccinated yet to book a jab.