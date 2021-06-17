Fermanagh councillors criticised over 'shameful' retail park
A retail group has criticised Fermanagh and Omagh District Council after it granted planning permission for a retail development outside Enniskillen.
Planners had previously recommended a refusal for the retail park on the former Unipork site on Cornagrade Road.
On Thursday, Retail NI Chief Executive Glyn Roberts described the decision as "shameful".
Mr Roberts said the decision was based upon "exaggerated claims of new jobs being created and completely ignored the concerns of local independent retailers and small businesses in Enniskillen town centre".
'It's a competing town centre'
He added that his organisation does not believe the application "will complement the existing retail offer".
"It is in fact a competing town centre, which will decimate what is a well-established and successful Enniskillen town centre," he said.
In December a decision was deferred as uncertainties had been raised regarding the application.
The developer Elm Grange Ltd said the £15.5m investment would create 150 jobs in construction and 350 operational jobs.
As well as six retail units, the plans also include a 54-bedroom hotel, food outlet, cinema, bowling alley, children's soft play area and petrol station, as well as 751 car parking spaces.
The Range, Brunswick Moviebowl and Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons have been confirmed as occupants.
The developer claims the retail and leisure park would bring in £750,000 in annual rates to the council and generate £3.5m a year in salaries.
Members of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council's planning committee were evenly split with five voting for and five against the scheme.
'Transformative for Enniskillen'
Ulster Unionist councillors argued the site was not within the primary retail core and that planning officers were right to recommend refusal.
Frank Curran of Elm Grange said the project will be "transformative for Enniskillen and the region".
Welcoming the decision, Mr Curran said the development will "re-invigorate a derelict site that has lain empty for the last 20 years" and that it will create new job opportunities.
"Our plans will see a £15.5m investment in the site and the creation of 350 full-time and part-time jobs once completed. They include the provision of retail units, a hotel, a cinema and bowling alley, a coffee pod and a drive-through restaurant."
However, Mr Roberts said the development would "destroy and displace existing town centre retail jobs".
The Enniskillen Business Partnership said it was "very shocked and disappointed" at the council's decision to "ignore the professional advice from the planning office".
In a statement, a spokesperson for the group said its members "are putting extreme efforts into their businesses to remain open in this most difficult business climate and they were hoping to be supported by the planning committee".
The first retail units are expected to open in autumn 2023.